Nato’s Rutte says alliance won’t get involved in US-Israeli military action against Iran

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has said the alliance will not get involved in the US-Israeli military action against Iran, reports AFP.

However, he said the action was “really important” because “it is taking out, degrading the capacity of Iran to get its hands on nuclear capability, the ballistic missile capability”.

“There are absolutely no plans whatever for Nato to get dragged into this or being part of it, other than individual allies doing what they can to enable what the Americans are doing together with Israel,” he added.