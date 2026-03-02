Visa appointments cancelled at US consulates in Karachi, Lahore: US Embassy

The US Embassy in Islamabad has announced that visa appointments scheduled for March 3 (tomorrow) at consulates in Karachi and Lahore have been cancelled.

In a statement, the embassy adds that the US consulate in Peshawar has “temporarily suspended operations”.

“Due to continued disruptions and traffic diversions around the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, both have cancelled all appointments for US visas and American Citizen Services on Tuesday, March 3,” the statement reads.

It adds, however, that the embassy in Islamabad will resume consular operations on March 3 and that the movement of US government personnel stationed in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore has been limited.

“We advise US citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news, observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP (Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme) registration is up to date,” the statement concludes.