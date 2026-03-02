Reports of Afghan Taliban strikes on Pakistani military sites false: information ministry

The Ministry for Information and Broadcasting says that reports about strikes on Pakistani military sites are false, calling them an “unverified Taliban claim amplified as propaganda by fake pages and Indian media”.

“No evidence (satellite imagery, flight data, videos from the ground, or local eyewitnesses) has been provided to substantiate the claim,” the ministry’s fact check account on X stated.

It added that Afghanistan had no operational air force since the Taliban took power in 2021 and that no intrusions were detected by the “advanced air defence” system at the Nur Khan base in Rawalpindi.