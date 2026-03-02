E-Paper | March 03, 2026

PCB fines Green Shirts for lacklustre T20 World Cup campaign: report

Published March 2, 2026
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed each member of the squad for the T20 World Cup Rs5 million following their “underwhelming” campaign, ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday.

According to the report, the fines were not for disciplinary reasons, but specifically for what the cricket board deemed “poor performance” at the event.

“They were imposed immediately following Pakistan’s match against India in the group stages, where a meek showing resulted in a 61-run defeat,” it stated.

