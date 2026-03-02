PCB fines Green Shirts for lacklustre T20 World Cup campaign: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed each member of the squad for the T20 World Cup Rs5 million following their “underwhelming” campaign, ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday.

According to the report, the fines were not for disciplinary reasons, but specifically for what the cricket board deemed “poor performance” at the event.

“They were imposed immediately following Pakistan’s match against India in the group stages, where a meek showing resulted in a 61-run defeat ,” it stated.

Read more here.