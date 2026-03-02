Nawaz reaffirms need for stability, peace following Khamenei’s assassination

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has offered his condolences to the people of Iran at the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

In a post on X, he said, “This is a significant moment in the history of Iran as such a loss carries deep emotional, political, and national implications. During the period of mourning, I stand in solidarity with the Iranian nation and extend my sympathies to all those who are grieving.”

At the same time, he also reaffirmed the “importance of stability, peace, and mutual respect among nations, particularly in our region”.