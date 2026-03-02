US embassy Beirut renews call for citizens to leave Lebanon

The US Embassy in Lebanon has renewed its call for citizens to leave Lebanon immediately as the Middle East war expanded to Lebanon, AFP reports.

“We urge US citizens not to travel to Lebanon. If you are in the country, depart Lebanon NOW,” the US embassy said, as Israeli strikes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs, and dozens of villages mainly in south Lebanon.

“The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, in refugee settlements, and in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut to depart those areas immediately,” the embassy said.