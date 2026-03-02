E-Paper | March 02, 2026

US embassy Beirut renews call for citizens to leave Lebanon

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:43pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The US Embassy in Lebanon has renewed its call for citizens to leave Lebanon immediately as the Middle East war expanded to Lebanon, AFP reports.

“We urge US citizens not to travel to Lebanon. If you are in the country, depart Lebanon NOW,” the US embassy said, as Israeli strikes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs, and dozens of villages mainly in south Lebanon.

“The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, in refugee settlements, and in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut to depart those areas immediately,” the embassy said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe