Germany scrambles to rescue thousands of stranded tourists

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:40pm
Germany has said it would send civilian planes to Saudi Arabia and Oman as part of efforts to evacuate thousands of tourists stranded by the Middle East war, AFP reports.

Some 30,000 Germans are stuck in the region, according to the German Travel Association, since the United States and Israel first attacked Iran.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Germany would soon send planes to Saudi Arabia and Oman, where the airspace remained open, to start evacuating some of the most vulnerable tourists.

“We will send aircraft to Riyadh and Muscat as quickly as possible for particularly vulnerable groups,” he said, adding that he was in talks with national carrier Lufthansa to arrange the flights.

“The safety of our citizens is our top priority,” said Wadephul.

Iran Israel War

