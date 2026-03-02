Dar says Pakistan’s actions during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq ‘very very careful’

Ishaq Dar further says that Pakistan’s actions during the operation were “very cery careful”.

“In this operation, initially 22 locations in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Nangarhar, Khost and Paktika were subjected to aerial targeting and all these targets were military installations, which were carefully selected based on our intelligence,” Dar said in his press briefing.

“As a result of Pakistan’s befitting response to Afghan Taliban regime, valiant forces targeted 37 locations in Afghanistan, 415 Taliban regime personnel and khwarij were eliminated, 182 posts completely destroyed, 31 posts captured, 185 tanks and APCs destroyed.”