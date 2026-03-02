DPM Dar speaks to EU’s Kallas, underscores need for dialogue and de-escalation

The Foreign Office said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with European Union High Representative and Vice President (HRVP) Kaja Kallas.

According to FO, the two sides expressed “deep concern on the recent regional developments in Iran and the wider Middle East”.

During the call, DPM Dar underscored the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation, it said.

DPM Dar also briefed the Kallas on Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions and appreciated the EU’s constructive engagement.

“Both sides agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving regional situation,” it added.