Recent terror acts ‘forced us to now take it seriously’, Dar says

Dar further says that the repeated terrorist activities originating from Afghan soil had “led us, forced us to now take it seriously”.

He recalled “high-profile” incidents, including the Islamabad court bombing, the coordinated BLA attacks across Balochistan and the February 6 imambargah suicide bombing.

“Pakistan has conclusive evidence that the recent acts of terrorism in Bajaur and Bannu were perpetrated by TTP at the behest of their Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers,” Dar asserted.

He added that prior to launching the ongoing operation, Pakistan “carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts on February 21”.