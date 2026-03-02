Terrorism from Afghan soil ‘only issue’ with Afghanistan: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar reiterates that Pakistan’s only demand was: “Please do not allow the TTP, the BLA, the Majeed Brigade, which have been proscribed by many countries, to allow them or provide facilitation.

“This is the only issue we have. As long as it is handled, it is removed, we have no issue with Afghanistan.”

Dar asserted that Pakistan has “always been wishing to have the best of the best with relations with all neighbours, including particularly Afghanistan”.

The deputy PM then recalled “serious violations” that took place in October 2025, adding that soldiers were being martyred every week, which “is certainly not acceptable under any circumstances”.