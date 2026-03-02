E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Dar says ‘unfortunate’ that Pakistan’s only ask from Afghanistan not complied with

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 05:40pm
During his media talk, Ishaq Dar recalled the trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan held in August 2025.

“That was again a positive meeting […] By the way, in all these meetings, Pakistan’s ask has only been one from Afghanistan — not a long wishlist — and that is please do not allow your soil to be used for terrorism against any neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan.

“This is the only ask, right in April, July and August. And unfortunately, that has not been complied with.”

Dar said the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project, on which work had been underway since 2023 and an agreement was signed in July 2025, was now “in cold storage”.

Pak Afghan clashes

