E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Greece sending two frigates, two F-16 jets to Cyprus

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 05:27pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Greece is sending two frigates and two F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus, where an Iranian drone hit the runway of a UK air force base, the Greek defence ministry announced, according to AFP.

“The frigate Kimon is being immediately dispatched to the Republic of Cyprus, accompanied by a second frigate … and a pair of F-16 fighter jets,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Greece would assist Cyprus in “countering threats and illegal actions on its territory”.

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias also indicated that he will travel to Cyprus tomorrow.

An aircraft leaves RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign base in Cyprus, which was hit by an unmanned drone overnight, causing limited damage, Cyprus March 2. — Reuters
An aircraft leaves RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign base in Cyprus, which was hit by an unmanned drone overnight, causing limited damage, Cyprus March 2. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe