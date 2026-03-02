EU says ‘no immediate’ energy supply concerns from Iran conflict

The EU says that it has “no immediate” energy supply concerns linked to the widening Iran war, with the bloc’s underground gas storage at “adequate levels” of around 30 per cent of capacity, AFP reports.

“Our analysis is that there is no immediate security of supply concern for the European Union,” European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told journalists, adding Brussels had asked member states to share their national assessments by the end of the day.

“So, we’re not taking any emergency measures or anything like this. There is no shortage. There is no emergency. Our gas imports are well diversified,” she added.