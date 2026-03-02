E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Dar says ‘puzzling what necessitated decision to attack’ Iran as mediators satisfied with talks

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 05:15pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Dar highlighted that the Omani foreign minister was “absolutely satisfied” with the US-Iran talks, as well as the IAEA authorities whom the Pakistani leadership met 10 days ago in Austria.

“So it is puzzling that what necessitated all of a sudden the decision to attack,” Dar said, apparently referring to the US and Israeli joint strikes on Iran.

The minister also noted that a Pakistani national died as a result of a retaliatory attack in Abu Dhabi.

“Our missions in the region remain fully engaged with the diaspora, and remain in close contact with local authorities for facilitation,” he affirmed.

Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in Islamabad on March 2, 2026. — DawnNewsTV
Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in Islamabad on March 2, 2026. — DawnNewsTV
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe