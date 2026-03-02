Dar says ‘puzzling what necessitated decision to attack’ Iran as mediators satisfied with talks

Dar highlighted that the Omani foreign minister was “absolutely satisfied” with the US-Iran talks, as well as the IAEA authorities whom the Pakistani leadership met 10 days ago in Austria.

“So it is puzzling that what necessitated all of a sudden the decision to attack,” Dar said, apparently referring to the US and Israeli joint strikes on Iran.

The minister also noted that a Pakistani national died as a result of a retaliatory attack in Abu Dhabi.

“Our missions in the region remain fully engaged with the diaspora, and remain in close contact with local authorities for facilitation,” he affirmed.