‘Very close in counselling’ both US, Iran on ‘win-win’ resolution to issue: Dar

FM Ishaq Dar termed the developments in the last 72 hours “really very very worrisome”.

“In our outreach, at the leadership level, we have called for an immediate halt to escalation through urgent resumption of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis,” the foreign minister noted.

“Pakistan stands ready to extend support towards peaceful resolution of outstanding issues,” he declared.

Noting Oman’s mediation efforts, Dar said, “Our effort has been to encourage both the US and Iran to get engaged in dialogue, diplomacy, and resolve the issue. […] We are privy to the demands and the responses.

“We have been encouraging to make it viable, win-win for both the United States and Iran, and I think we are very close in counselling both countries on this subject.”