E-Paper | March 02, 2026

‘We can’t have double standards’: Dar condemns Iran’s retaliatory strikes on brotherly countries

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 04:51pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

“Pakistan also stands in full solidarity with all our brotherly countries and underscores the need to exercise maximum restraint,” Dar said, adding that PM Shehbaz, and Field Marshal Asim Munir in conversation with his counterparts, have been conveying the same.

The foreign minister stated: “We acknowledge that the main target of Iran’s retaliatory strikes were in self-defence, but Pakistan deeply regrets and condemns the strikes on brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Oman.

“We can’t have double standards,” he said, recalling that Pakistan was one of the first to condemn the attacks on Iran, but the self-defence actions “compounded and complicated the situation on the ground”.

Dar further said, “They (Iran) are a sovereign state and it’s their decision, they say ‘we have not attacked those countries, we attacked the American base there or their installation there’.

“But there is still no justification because of the panic, see what’s the turmoil in the entire region … I myself had to find ways to get back to the country and the entire airspace was closed.”

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe