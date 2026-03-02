E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Iran FM responded positively to call for restraint but things ‘not settling’ on ground: Ishaq Dar

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 04:36pm
FM Dar noted that Pakistan’s position had been clear and persistent that “all countries must abide by the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states, as well as international humanitarian law”.

The minister recalled that he had conveyed Pakistan’s “condemnation of the attacks” to Iran FM Abbas Araghchi in a phone call with him on February 28.

Dar noted that his Iranian counterpart had responded “positively” to his call for restraint and dialogue, adding: “But on ground, we are seeing that things are not yet settling or easing out.”

