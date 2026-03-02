The Israeli military has said its air force has begun “an additional broad strike” in central Tehran, targeting the government, Al Jazeera reports.
It further reported that loud explosions have been heard in several parts of the Iranian capital.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
The Israeli military has said its air force has begun “an additional broad strike” in central Tehran, targeting the government, Al Jazeera reports.
It further reported that loud explosions have been heard in several parts of the Iranian capital.