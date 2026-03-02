E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Door to dialogue and diplomacy must not be closed, stresses FM Dar

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 04:31pm
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, FM Ishaq Dar pointed out: “Obviously, these serious developments have taken place at a time when diplomatic efforts were underway to reach a peaceful and negotiated solution.

“But what triggered all of a sudden this action, which has now engulfed almost all countries. As late as this morning, we understand that Saudi Arabia has also now, in self-defence, responded to Iran, though there is no reported casualties.”

Referring to a meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz yesterday, Dar reiterated that Pakistan was “concerned over violation of norms and the international law and the age-old tradition that the heads of state and the government” should not be targeted, as seen now.

“Things are on the ground moving very differently, which obviously is worrisome because we believe that the international law must prevail and the conventions must be respected,” he noted.

“We had consistently urged that the door to dialogue and diplomacy must not be closed,” the foreign minister stressed.

Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in Islamabad on March 2, 2026. — DawnNewsTV
Iran Israel War

