3 US warplanes were mistakenly shot down by Kuwait air defence

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 04:34pm
Three US warplanes were mistakenly shot down by Kuwait air defences late on Sunday night, the US Central Command (Centcom) has said, an incident that occurred during active fighting that included Iranian attacks, AFP reports.

“Three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident. During active combat — that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences,” Centcom said Monday, adding that all six aircrew ejected and were safe.

“Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation,” it added.

Iran Israel War

