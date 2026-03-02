E-Paper | March 02, 2026

War spills over as Israel kills 31 in Lebanon strikes

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 04:09pm
Israel has bombarded Lebanon, several American warplanes have crashed in Kuwait and Iran continues to lash out against the region with missiles, as the war with Israel and the US expands.

Israel and the US have struck targets across Iran since Saturday.

Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war after Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israel in support of Iran and to avenge Khamenei’s killing.

Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed at least 31 people, while Israeli military claimed it had struck a senior Hezbollah operative in Beirut.

Explosions rocked Beirut while in southern Lebanon residents fled, according to AFP journalists, after the Israeli military announced it was striking both parts of the country.

In the southern city of Sidon, cars of families fled on packed roads, an AFP journalist said, adding that some vehicles had mattresses tied to the roof.

Iran Israel War

