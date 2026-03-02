Debris has fallen in the al-Hamra village of UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems, Al Jazeera reports, citing authorities.
“No injuries were reported,” the media office said.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Debris has fallen in the al-Hamra village of UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems, Al Jazeera reports, citing authorities.
“No injuries were reported,” the media office said.