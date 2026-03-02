Bangladesh extends condolences on Khamenei’s assassination, terms it ‘violation of international law’

Bangladesh has extended heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran on the assassination of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming it a “violation of international law and norms”.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government is saddened to learn of the assassination of the Iranian leader.

“Bangladesh believes that conflict brings no solution and only dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to the international law can resolve disputes,” the statement said.