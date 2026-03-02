E-Paper | March 02, 2026

PM Shehbaz, Oman sultan agree on need to ‘restore path of diplomacy’ in phone call

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 03:47pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the evolving regional situation “that had been aggravated following Israel’s attack on Iran as well as subsequent hostilities that had endangered the peace and security of the entire region”.

“Appreciated Oman’s sincere efforts, over the past years, to promote dialogue and reduce tensions, especially at this critical time,” the premier said on X.

“We agreed on the urgent need to prevent further escalation and restore the path of diplomacy for lasting peace and stability in our region,” he added.

Iran Israel War

