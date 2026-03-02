WATCH: Smoke rises from Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery site

Two drones have been intercepted at state oil giant Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery, the Saudi defence ministry spokesperson told Al Arabiya TV, according to Reuters. “There is a limited fire at the refinery due to debris,” he was quoted as saying. There were no injuries “among civilians” due to the attack, the ministry spokesperson added. Aramco then shut its Ras Tanura refinery, an industry source was quoted as saying by Reuters. The Ras Tanura complex, on the kingdom’s Gulf coast, houses one of the Middle East’s largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) and serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude. DawnToday