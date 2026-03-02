E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Israeli military boosts presence near Lebanon border, downplays imminent ground invasion

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 02:36pm
Israel has bolstered its military presence on its side of the border with Lebanon, but there are no immediate plans for a ground invasion of its neighbour, Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani has said.

“We haven’t expanded our presence on the ground inside Lebanon,” he told an online news briefing, according to Reuters.

Earlier, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, another Israeli military spokesperson, told reporters that all options remained on the table when asked about the prospects of a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon on March 2, 2026. — Reuters
