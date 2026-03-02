‘No indication’ Iran nuclear installations hit: IAEA

UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi has said his agency had “no indication” that any nuclear installations in Iran had been damaged or hit in the US-Israeli strikes, AFP reports.

“Efforts to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities… continue, with no response so far. We hope this indispensable channel of communication can be re-established as soon as possible,” Grossi said as he opened a special session on Iran of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).