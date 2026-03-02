E-Paper | March 02, 2026

‘Limited fire’ at Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery after 2 drones intercepted: Saudi official

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 02:04pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Two drones have been intercepted at state oil giant Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery, the Saudi defence ministry spokesperson told Al Arabiya TV, according to Reuters.

“There is a limited fire at the refinery due to debris,” he was quoted as saying.

There were no injuries “among civilians” due to the attack, the ministry spokesperson added.

Aramco then shut its Ras Tanura refinery, an industry source was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Ras Tanura complex, on the kingdom’s Gulf coast, houses one of the Middle East’s largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) and serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe