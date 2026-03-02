Inquiry uncovers financial irregularities in Matiari court building construction

KARACHI: Years after more than Rs52 million was spent on construction of a court building and official residences in District Matiari, the structure remains incomplete, while officials approved payments for the work which was never carried out at the site, an inquiry has revealed.

In addition, an assessment report prepared by the Monitoring and Evaluation Cell of the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) after a physical inspection of the site in January indicated that the status of two schemes — construction of the back wing of the district court’s main building, which was to be completed in 2019, and construction of Category-I and Category-II bungalows, scheduled for completion in 2015 — remains “unsatisfactory” despite spending more than Rs52m.

For context, the matter was taken up by Sindh High Court Justice Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, who in October 2025 ordered an inquiry into the “negligent conduct and structural damage of the court building” in District Matiari.

A month later, the inquiry report was submitted to the chief minister of Sindh, alleging financial irregularities of over Rs8.37m over payments approved for the works that was never executed at the construction site of the district court building and other structures.

According to the report, items including doors and tiles were never installed, but Rs761,481 was paid for them in 2019-20. Similarly, items such as emulsion paint, marble flooring, doors and tiles were never installed, but Rs3,474,880 was paid for them in 2020-21.

Water supply lines and sanitation fittings were never installed, but the payment of Rs622,716 was made for the work.

The report further stated that the payment for electrical fittings and works worth Rs1,701,190 and Rs1,814,673 (total 3.5m) was made, but no such work and fitting were carried out at the site.

It added that Rs5.031m was released in 2021-22, but no expenditure was incurred after June 2021.

The building has remained unutilised for the past four years, and no maintenance work has been carried out due to its “incomplete status”, the report stated.

The report further stated that construction of the Category-II bungalows has not yet started, while the Category-I bungalow is occupied.

Construction deficiencies

The probing team not just only highlighted irregularities in funds but also carried out physical tests to identify construction deficiencies in the already constructed structure in both schemes.

Separately, on the recommendation of the inquiry report, a team of experts was appointed to carry out another physical assessment of the site. The team visited in January and examined the scheme titled “Construction of District Court Building at Matiari”, approved at a cost of Rs32.267m. The scope included construction of the main building’s back wing, pump room, guard room, mosque, and remaining woodwork and paint. The project was awarded to a government contractor — M/s Bachal Shah & Sons — in 2017 and was scheduled for completion in 2019.

The report observed that although the entire allocated funds had been utilised, the work had not been completed. It pointed out several quality concerns and gaps, including poor workmanship, seepage and substandard plaster work.

It added that around 60 per cent physical progress had been achieved, while nearly 40pc of the work remained pending, including external development works, plumbing and sanitation, installation of door frames, and electrification and rated the scheme as “over budget, behind schedule and unsatisfactory”.

Regarding the second scheme, titled “Construction of Bungalows at Matiari”, with scope of the construction of two residential

bungalows along with external development works. The project was approved at a cost of Rs20.38m and awarded to the same government contractor — M/s Bachal Shah & Sons — in 2013, with a scheduled completion date of 2015.

The experts observed that the Category-I bungalow was almost complete but suffered from seepage, a damaged storeroom slab and sanitation issues.

Meanwhile, work on the Category-II bungalow had yet to start, despite the funds having largely been spent.

The report noted that only around 50pc overall progress had been achieved and rated the scheme as “over budget, behind schedule and unsatisfactory”.

Accountability recommended

Following the findings of irregularities, an official of the Works and Services Department in January recommended to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) chairman that necessary action be taken against the officers concerned and the contractor.

While the department also issued show-cause notices to the nominated officers over their alleged involvement in irregular advance payments of public funds.

Subsequently, in a letter written in February, the director of ACE informed the workssecretary that 12 nominated officers or officials of the department, along with the contractor, had been summoned but they failed to appear to record their statements.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026