Woman torched ‘by in-laws’ in Larkana

LARKANA: A young woman was immolated allegedly by her in-laws in the Ratodero bypass area on Sunday.

Her family told police that her in-laws doused Mrs Sehar Jalbani’s body with petrol and torched it, causing critical burns to her.

They said they rushed her to the emergency ward of the Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana city, where doctors provided her treatment and were endeavouring to save her life.

Speaking to journalists at the hospital, the victim’s uncle, Allahwarayo Jalbani, alleged that his niece was set on fire by her husband Naveed Jalbani, his brother Saeed Jalbani and sister Amroz Khatoon, who allegedly poured petrol on her and burnt her. He appealed to DIG and SSP of Larkana to take notice of the incident and order registration a case against them.

In another incident, a woman who had allegedly attempted suicide died on Sunday during treatment at a local hospital, officials confirmed.

The deceased, Salima Abro, was a resident of Lahori locality of Larkana city. She had swallowed sleeping pills last Saturday in an alleged suicide. Her family claimed that she had been subjected to violence off and on by her husband.

Mrs Salima was found in unconscious state in the Zulfiqar Garden housing unit. Local residents took her to a nearby hospital. However, she could not survive.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026