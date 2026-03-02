E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Takele defends Tokyo Marathon title

AFP Published March 2, 2026
TOKYO: Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele successfully defended his Tokyo Marathon title on Sunday, edging Kenya’s Geoffrey Toroitich in a sprint finish to cross the line in 2hr 3min 37sec.

Takele finished with the same official time as Toroitich after a dramatic battle for the line, with Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso just one second further behind in third place.

“I knew that the final stage would be decisive,” said the 23-year-old Takele. “Around 41km I wanted to wait and see what would happen and then I made my move right before the finish.”

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s race in 2:14:29, a new course record.

Ethiopia’s Berukan Welde was second in 2:16:36, followed by her countrywoman Hawi Feysa in 2:17:39.

In warm, dry conditions in the Japanese capital, a men’s leading pack including Takele, Toroitich, Mutiso and Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko broke away around the 37km mark.

Takele made a late move and managed to stay in front despite a last-gasp challenge from Toroitich.

“Today’s race was a great one,” said Takele. “There was intense and positive competition, and I’m truly happy that I was able to win.”

In the women’s competition, Kosgei was in a class of her own and finished more than two minutes clear of her nearest rival.

Kosgei, the Tokyo Marathon champion and Olympic silver medallist in 2021, has said she will compete for Turkey at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“We have a lot of athletes in Kenya,” said Kosgei. “I want some young generation to follow my step to join me in Turkey.”

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

