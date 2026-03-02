Alvarez scrapes Atletico win at Oviedo to go third

OVIEDO: Julian Alva­rez struck in the 94th minute to snatch Atletico Madrid a 1-0 La Liga win over bottom side Real Oviedo on Saturday and help his team climb to third.

The Argentine striker secured Diego Simeone’s side only their second win in five league games with his first league goal in nearly four months.

The Rojiblancos had an eye on Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at Barcelona on Tuesday, where they hold a 4-0 advantage, and were extremely fortunate to emerge with three points.

After La Liga leaders Barcelona beat Villarreal, fourth, 4-1 earlier on, Atletico capitalised to pull level with the Yellow Submarine on 51 points.

“They are fighting for their lives, they played a great game, it was a good game for the fans, a very open game,” Atletico defe­nder Robin Le Normand told Movistar.

“We knew how to hold on and then with the quality we have up front, we got the goal.”

Atletico started well in the opening minutes but faded and Oviedo created the grea­ter danger in the first half, with Atletico stopper Jan Oblak saving well from Ilyas Chaira and Alberto Reina.

The Slovenia goalkeeper denied Federico Vinas in the second half, with Atle­tico improving in the final stages and taking control.

Alex Baena found the net for the visitors but was offside, before Alvarez capitalised on a loose ball in the area and slotted home at the death.

The cruel denouement leaves Oviedo eight points from safety.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026