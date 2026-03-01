SA coach looks to ‘maintain intensity’ against Zimbabwe

Unbeaten South Africa look to “maintain discipline and intensity” in their last Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe, batting coach Ashwell Prince said on Saturday.

The 2024 runners-up have already secured a semi-final place ahead of their match in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Aiden Markram-led side will take to the pitch in the dead rubber game after scoring convincing wins over hot favourites India and two-time champions West Indies in the Super Eights.

Zimbabwe meanwhile have stunned Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka in the group stages.

