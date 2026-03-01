E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Police personnel on leave ordered to report on duty

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 1, 2026 Updated March 1, 2026 10:40am
Undated image shows Islamabad police personnel. — AFP/File
Undated image shows Islamabad police personnel. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: All leave granted to police officials and officers were cancelled in view of the prevailing situation, and those on leave were asked to report to their divisions with immediate effect.

Orders issued from the office of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad stated keeping in view the prevailing situation and heigh alert in the federal capital, no leave whatsoever shall be granted to any supervisory officer of Islamabad capital territory police i.e., DIGs, AIGs/SSPs, SPs/DSPs and SHOs etc., until further orders, except in case of genuine emergency duly approved by the competent authority.

Besides, all leaves already granted stand cancelled with immediate effect. The concerned officers are hereby directed to report back to their respective divisions and units without delay.

Likewise, all the leaves already granted to officials were also cancelled, and they were asked to immediately join their divisions and units.

A police officer said that no leave will be granted till further notice, only in case of a special emergency situation. The leaves were cancelled due to the hostile and war situation with Afghanistan. Due to the current situation, the capital is also under high alert and police contingents were deployed and strengthened at the sensitive and important installations.

Vigilance and intelligence were also mounted at slums and the wooded areas of the capital. Besides, hotels near the bus terminals were also put under strict vigilance.

Paroling around the worship places was further enhanced; besides, security checks were also put in place on the roads leading to wards the important worship places too. Extra security measures were also taken around the Red Zone.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe