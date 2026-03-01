Police personnel on leave ordered to report on duty

ISLAMABAD: All leave granted to police officials and officers were cancelled in view of the prevailing situation, and those on leave were asked to report to their divisions with immediate effect.

Orders issued from the office of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad stated keeping in view the prevailing situation and heigh alert in the federal capital, no leave whatsoever shall be granted to any supervisory officer of Islamabad capital territory police i.e., DIGs, AIGs/SSPs, SPs/DSPs and SHOs etc., until further orders, except in case of genuine emergency duly approved by the competent authority.

Besides, all leaves already granted stand cancelled with immediate effect. The concerned officers are hereby directed to report back to their respective divisions and units without delay.

Likewise, all the leaves already granted to officials were also cancelled, and they were asked to immediately join their divisions and units.

A police officer said that no leave will be granted till further notice, only in case of a special emergency situation. The leaves were cancelled due to the hostile and war situation with Afghanistan. Due to the current situation, the capital is also under high alert and police contingents were deployed and strengthened at the sensitive and important installations.

Vigilance and intelligence were also mounted at slums and the wooded areas of the capital. Besides, hotels near the bus terminals were also put under strict vigilance.

Paroling around the worship places was further enhanced; besides, security checks were also put in place on the roads leading to wards the important worship places too. Extra security measures were also taken around the Red Zone.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2026