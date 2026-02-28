India calls for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ after Mideast developments

India called for diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which has responded with missile attacks, AFP reports.

“We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from a visit to Israel.

“Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued… Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” it added.