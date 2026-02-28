Macron calls for urgent UNSC meeting on Iran; urges Tehran to end nuclear, ballistic programmes

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an urgent meeting of the UNSC, saying the outbreak of a war between the US, Israel and Iran has “serious consequences” for international peace and security, Reuters reports.

Macron spoke separately with leaders of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and the president of the autonomous region of Kurdistan, his office said.

France was ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners at their request, Macron said on X.

“The current escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it now has no other option but to engage in good-faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its actions to destabilise the region,” Macron said.

“This is absolutely essential for the security of everyone in the Middle East,” he added.

“The Iranian people must also be able to build their future freely. The massacres perpetrated by the Islamic regime discredit it and necessitate that the people be given a voice. The sooner the better,” he said.