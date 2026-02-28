Pillion ridding banned in Bajaur amid security risks

The Bajaur district administration has invoked Section 144 due to the prevailing law and order situation.

According to a statement, the restrictions were approved by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in light of the recommendations of the District Intelligence Coordination Committees (DICC) in its meeting.

The statement added that it was recommended in the meeting that, given the prevailing security threats and the possibility of motorcycles being used in terrorist activities, there was a dire need to take immediate preventive measures.

The statement added that after the recommendations, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section-144 of the Crimincal Code of Procedure, had imposed a complete ban on pillion riding within Bajaur district.