AJK steps up emergency, security preparedness

The authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have stepped up emergency response and internal security preparedness, imposing a ban on leave for rescue personnel and reviewing security arrangements across the territory.

According to a notification, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director General Saeed Qureshi has ordered an immediate ban on all forms of leave, including station leave, for officers and employees of the authority as well as personnel of AJK Rescue 1122 as part of precautionary emergency measures.

The notification directed all relevant staff to remain on high alert, ensure strict attendance on duty and keep equipment, machinery and vehicles in a state of full operational readiness to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, the eighth meeting of the Regional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Muzaffarabad Division Commissioner Chaudhry Badar Munir.

The participants reviewed the internal security situation in the backdrop of ongoing Pak-Afghan tensions. They also discussed implementation of the National Action Plan and progress on the repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals.