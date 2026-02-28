UAE condemns ‘blatant’ Iranian strike that killed a Pakistani national

The UAE’s foreign ministry has identified a person killed in an Iranian strike as a Pakistani national.

In a statement, it said: “The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the Pakistani national who lost his life as a result of these attacks, expressing its full solidarity with them.

“The UAE stressed that the targeting of civilians and civilian objects is unequivocally condemned and strictly prohibited under international law and humanitarian principles.”

It “condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and several brotherly nations in the region, considering these acts a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations”.

The ministry affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for the countries in the region affected by these attacks.

The UAE reiterated its call for restraint and a recourse to diplomatic solutions and serious dialogue, emphasising that “this remains the most effective path to overcoming the current crisis and safeguarding regional security and stability”.