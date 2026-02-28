Miftah Ismail says Awam Pakistan condemns ‘unwarranted attack’ on Iran by US, Israel

Former federal finance minister and Awam Pakistan Party leader Miftah Ismail said the party condemned the “unwarranted attack” by Israel and the US on Iran.

“It has sharply escalated tensions and risks far-reaching consequences across the region. It is particularly regrettable that this attack has come in the midst of negotiations being facilitated by Oman,” he said.

“We call on Israel and the United States to immediately end this bombing campaign against Iran, so that dialogue can resume and peace can return to the Middle East,” he said.

“We are also concerned about reports of missiles being fired on other Gulf States and call for this bombing to be stopped forthwith,” he added.