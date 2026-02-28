Bannu administration launches crackdown against Afghan refugees, unauthorised drone cameras

In light of the prevailing security situation in the district, the administration in Bannu has launched a comprehensive crackdown against Afghan refugees and unauthorised drone cameras.

During the operation, several cases have been registered and the accused have been taken into custody. According to police, 50 cases have been registered under the 14 Foreign Act in actions taken against Afghan refugees.

Strict action has also been carried out against illegal and unlicensed drone cameras, with multiple drone devices seized across the district.

According to the district administration, the crackdown will continue for a second day, while the overall situation across the district is being closely monitored.