‘Significant damage’ to runway at Kuwait base hosting Italian troops: Italy

An Iranian missile attack on Saturday caused “significant damage” to the runway of a Kuwait air base hosting Italian air force personnel, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was quoted by the ANSA news agency as saying, according to AFP.

“There was significant damage to the runway but no Italian personnel were injured,” Tajani told reporters.

“The Italian air force members at the Kuwait base that was attacked with missiles from Iran are all safe. They were all in the bunker,” he said.

Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem base hosts Italian air force personnel taking part in the Task Force Air Kuwait since 2019 for surveillance operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Tajani said Italy was ready for an evacuation of Italian nationals still in Iran “if it is opportune and not risky”.

Italy has already asked its citizens to leave Iran but estimates that hundreds still live there, many of them married to Iranian citizens.