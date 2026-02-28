Norway terms Israeli strikes on Iran as breach of international law

Norway’s foreign minister has argued that Israel’s strikes on Iran broke international law, calling on Saturday for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, AFP reports.

“The attack is described by Israel as a pre-emptive strike, but it is not in accordance with international law. A pre-emptive attack would require the existence of an imminent threat,” Espen Barth Eide said in an email sent to AFP by his office.

“We call on all parties to show restraint and not to give up on the possibilities of finding diplomatic solutions to the conflict,” he added.