Rallies held in Karak, Banda Daud Shah in solidarity with Pakistan armed forces

Rallies have been held in Karak city and Banda Daud Shah town to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

Deputy Commissioner Asad Sarwar led a rally in Karak city, which began from his office and converged at the Tehsil Chowk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Samiullah, assistant commissioners, police and other government officials, civil society activists and people from various segments of society participated.

The participants carried banners and national flags, and they raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan army.

Meanwhile, a rally was also held in Banda Daud Shah town to show solidarity with the Pakistan army.

Government employees, municipal workers and traders holding banners and national flags were in attendance.