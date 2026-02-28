Mohmand admin serves Afghan nationals in Haleemzai and Safi tehsils final eviction notice

Mohmand district administration has issued a notice to the Afghan nationals in the Haleemzai and Safi tehsils to relocate to camps in Peshawar.

The order, issued on the instructions of the Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand, has been described by officials as “last and binding,” leaving no room for extension or delay.

Authorities said enforcement measures have already begun, with several Afghan nationals taken into custody during operations in the affected areas.

According to the administration, the relocation drive forms part of the provincial government’s broader programme aimed at relocating and registering undocumented Afghan nationals.