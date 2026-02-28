E-Paper | February 28, 2026

War returns to Iran with Israel, US strikes

Published February 28, 2026 Updated February 28, 2026 05:41pm
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran on February 28, 2026. — WANA via Reuters
  • The United States and Israel on Saturday launched what they described as a “pre-emptive” joint strike against Iranian targets, with President Trump announcing the start of “major combat operations”.
  • The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran confirmed it has launched a “first wave” of missile and drone attacks against Israel in response to the strikes on its territory.
  • Iranian state media reports that President Masud Pezeshkian is “safe and sound,” while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been moved to a secure, undisclosed location.
  • Iran, Israel, and Iraq have all officially closed their airspaces to civilian traffic. Gulf nations, including Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, followed suit after reports of regional explosions.
  • Pakistan’s Foreign Office has issued an urgent travel advisory for its citizens in Iran and expressed deep concern over the regional instability.
