E-Paper | March 01, 2026

SC objects to PTI’s plea seeking Imran’s transfer to hospital of his choice

Nasir Iqbal Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 03:47pm
The Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File
The Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday raised objections to a plea seeking the transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to a hospital.

The application was filed by PTI lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa on February 25, pursuant to Order XXXV Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 2025, after Imran underwent government-facilitated follow-up treatment for his eye ailment.

PTI lawyers Khosa, along with Naeem Panjotha, appeared before SC Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on Friday, seeking the scheduling of PTI’s application.

However, CJP Afridi told the lawyers that the “application was returned with objections a day earlier”.

“Your petitions will remain pending until further orders,” he said to the lawyers.

“There is no such application at the moment, on which proceedings can be held,” he added.

Khosa informed CJP Afridi that the PTI counsels had requested an early hearing, adding that the court had ordered the former premier’s treatment.

At this, CJP Afridi said that the court had not issued an order; rather, it was the government that had given assurances for the treatment.

“You should read the court’s decision again as the health issue is not pending,” CJP Afridi remarked.

Khosa informed the court that the transfer application was made “not on legal or political but humanitarian grounds”. In response to this, CJP Afridi held that the former premier’s recent medical check-up was carried out on “humanitarian grounds”.

“Please try to understand what I am saying,” Khosa insisted, at which Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan remarked, “I have known you since 1992, I understand everything you are saying”.

“Khosa sahib, you are a senior lawyer, you understand the procedure,” the CJP said, directing Khosa to meet the SC registrar.

“If the SC registrar does not give a copy of the objections, then you may come to court,” CJP Afridi said.

“If the order was issued yesterday, then how did no one inform us?” Khosa said.

As per a source, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also met CJP Afridi and sought the transfer of the incarcerated former premier to a hospital, citing family and party concerns about his health.

However, he was told that SC would not interfere while his cases remained pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Imran’s health, who is imprisoned at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, has been garnering attention in recent days, with his family and party raising concerns since his eye ailment — right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) — came to light in late January.

According to a doctor at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Imran was brought to the hospital for follow-up treatment on February 24.

However, his party took exception to the government’s “secrecy” regarding the treatment.

Meanwhile, the application, available with Dawn, was filed on behalf of Imran and named the Islamabad district election commissioner as the respondent, as it invoked the Toshakhana case in which the PTI founder was first arrested on Aug 5, 2023.

The plea had requested the SC that Imran be “immediately shifted to Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, for proper treatment of his eyes from [a] retina specialist”.

The plea also sought Imran’s access to his personal physicians Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Aasim Yusuf, “who may be associated with all the procedures of examination and treatment”.

In his application, Khosa highlighted that Imran was 73 years old, adding that “his advancing age and declining health are matters of grave concern not only for his family but for the people of Pakistan at large”.

“The conduct of a medical examination in secrecy, without notice to the family or independent doctors, has given rise to serious apprehensions,” he contended.

Imran Khan, Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe