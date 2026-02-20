Babar moved down the order in T20 World Cup game against Namibia for scoring too slowly, says Mike Hesson

Batting great Babar Azam was moved down the batting order for Pakistan’s final T20 World Cup group game against Namibia for scoring too slowly, says head coach Mike Hesson.

“I think Babar is well aware that his strike rate in the power play in the World Cup is less than 100 and that’s clearly not the role we think we need,” Hesson told reporters after Pakistan’s final practice session on Friday was washed out by rain.

Pakistan left out Azam for the same reason at last year’s Asia Cup and even after a dismal showing in the Big Bash League, he was still selected for the T20 World Cup.

“We brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup,” said Hesson.

Read more here.